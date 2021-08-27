PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern section of Luzon

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Luzon.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers also due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.