PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern PHL

Extreme N. Luzon affected by northeasterly surface windflow

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the Philippines.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, as a result, are expected in Caraga.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with light rains, this time due to the Northeasterly Surface Windflow affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and waters while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.