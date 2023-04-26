PAGASA: Easterlies affecting eastern parts of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, the whole Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over the whole Visayas, Palawan.

PAGASA said these include the Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro.

Light to moderate seas are expected in these areas.