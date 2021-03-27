PAGASA: Dry season officially begins; partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers expected today

(Eagle News) — Day-to-day weather in the country is expected to gradually get warmer with the start of the dry season, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, this was after the termination of the northeast monsoon, which is signaled by the “gradual shift of wind direction from the northeasterly to easterly over most parts of the country due to the formation of the High Pressure Area over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.”

PAGASA said, however, that isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur.

On Saturday, the weather bureau said in a separate advisory that partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected in the country due to the easterlies affecting the entire Philippines.

Extreme Northern Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” PAGASA said.

“PAGASA, despite the on going community quarantine due to COVID-19, will continue to monitor the day-to-day weather and long-term climate situation,” PAGASA added.