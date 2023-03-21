PAGASA declares start of warm, dry season

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has announced the end of the northeast monsoon and the start of the warm and dry season in the country.

In making the announcement, the weather bureau said recent analyses “indicate a retreat of the High-Pressure Area over Siberia, which resulted in the weakening of northeasterly winds and an increase in the air temperature over most parts of the country.”

PAGASA said the “strengthening of the North Pacific High has led to a gradual shift in the wind pattern from northeasterly to easterly.”

The weather bureau said the warm and dry season is expected to last until May.

As such, PAGASA said in the coming months, warmer temperatures are expected.

Meanwhile, rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” PAGASA said.