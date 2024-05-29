PAGASA declares onset of rainy season

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has declared the onset of the rainy season in the Philippines.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 29, PAGASA said proof of this was the significant rain observed in the past few days over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

It said this was due to scattered rain showers, frequent thunderstorms, the passage of Typhoon Aghon, and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

‘Moreover, the high chance of La Niña conditions [developing] by the July-August-September period increases the likelihood of above-normal rainfall conditions in some areas of the country, especially towards the end of the year,” it said.

However, PAGASA said there may be breaks in rainfall that extend over a few days or weeks, also called monsoon breaks.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the adverse impacts of the rainy season, Habagat, and the impending La Niña, such as floods and rain-induced landslides,” it said, as it noted that it would continue to monitor the country’s weather and climate situation.