PAGASA: Cloudy skies with rainshowers, isolated thunderstorms expected in Palawan due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in Palawan today as the Intertropical Convergence Zone affects the same, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

The ridge of a High Pressure Area (HPA) is also extending over Northern and Central Luzon.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.