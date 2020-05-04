PAGASA: Highest temperature during the dry season so far registered in M. Manila

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has recorded the highest temperature during the dry season in Metro Manila.

In its advisory, PAGASA said temperature at the Science Garden in Quezon City was at 36.5 degrees Celsius at 3:45 p.m.

The heat index, PAGASA said, was at 41 degrees Celsius.

According to PAGASA, the PAGASA synoptic stations that had the highest heat index were the ones in Dagupan City and Sangley Point in Cavite, each at 50 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m.

The synoptic station in the Science City in Munoz and the one in Tuguegarao City each recorded a heat index of 47 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m.

“Panganib ang dulot ng 41 – 54°C na heat index. Posible ang heat cramps at heat exhaustion na maaaring mauwi sa heat stroke kapag tuluy-tuloy ang physical activity,” PAGASA said.