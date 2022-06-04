PAGASA: Cloudy skies with rain showers to prevail in PHL

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, will prevail over Visayas and Masbate.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Light winds and slight waters are expected in Mindanao.

According to the weather bureau, the ridge of a high pressure area is also extending over the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon.