PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rains to persist in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in parts of the Philippines as the northeast monsoon continues to affect the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

According to PAGASA, the northern and eastern section of Luzon, eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.