PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rains expected

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Southern Leyte, and Bohol, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.