PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of the PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Palawan, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the low pressure area estimated 580 km east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

While the northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon, PAGASA said it had no significant impact on the country’s weather.

PAGASA said the northern and eastern sections of Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao, Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.