PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rains expected in parts of country

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Bulacan and CALABARZON, in particular, will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, this time due to the shear line affecting Southern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Mindanao.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The weather bureau said the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.