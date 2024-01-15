PAGASA: Cloudy skies rains expected in parts of country

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said, as a result, Southern Leyte, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.