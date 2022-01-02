PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rains expected as northeast monsoon affects PHL

(Eagle News) — The northeast monsoon is affecting the entire country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Luzon, Visayas, the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.