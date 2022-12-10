PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said this was due to the low-pressure area estimated 215 km east of Juban, Sorsogon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line affecting Northern Luzon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.