PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of the country

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Sunday, May 7.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, in particular, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, these were due to the low pressure area located 410 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.