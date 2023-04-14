PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metrio Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, and Bataan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area, formerly “Amang,” estimated 40 km southwest of Iba, Zambales.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.