PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected in parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, March 16.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Dinagat Islands, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area estimated 390 kilometers north of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

MIMAROPA and the rest of Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said these conditions were due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.