PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to shear line, LPA, northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Thursday, March 10.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, due to the low pressure area estimated 465 km west of Zamboanga City or 255 km south southwest of Puerto Princesa City.

The conditions are also due to the shear Line affecting Visayas.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, rest of MIMAROPA, Aurora, and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains as a result of the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao will have moderate winds and coastal waters.