PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected due to LPA, southwest monsoon

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, and mainland Cagayan, in particular, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Calauag, Quezon and the southwest monsoon.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the country.