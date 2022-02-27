PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected as easterlies affect the country

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.