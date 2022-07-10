PAGASA: Cloudy skies, rain showers expected

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao , in particular, will have cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of the country.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were because of the low pressure off Surigao City.

The western section of Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.