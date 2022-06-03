PAGASA: Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected in PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies with isolated rains are expected in parts of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, in particular.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the rest of the country will also have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA said the ridge of a High Pressure Area (HPA) is also extending over the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon.