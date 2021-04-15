PAGASA: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the trough of Tropical Storm “Surigae,” which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, affecting Mindanao.

So far, the tropical storm was situated 1,140 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

It is moving westward and is expected to enter PAR as a typhoon on Friday, the weather bureau had said.

PAGASA said flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have moderate to light winds and moderate to slight coastal waters.