PAGASA: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected today due to easterlies

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies will be experienced over Bicol region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will also be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan in Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said the entire Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including the Kalayaan Group of Islands; and Mindanao will also have the same conditions.

Light to moderate winds with slight to moderate waters will prevail in those areas.