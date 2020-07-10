PAGASA: Cloudy skies expected in parts of PHL today due to ITCZ, localized thunderstorms

(Eagle News) — The Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Mindanao today, July 10.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Davao Region and Caraga will have cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers mostly in the evening, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds, and slight to moderate coastal waters.