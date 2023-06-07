PAGASA: “Chedeng” forecast to intensify into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Chedeng” is forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next three to four days.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said although “Chedeng,” a tropical storm so far, is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall over any portion of the country in the succeeding days, it may enhance the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA noted, though, that the “timing and intensity of the monsoon rains over the country (especially in the western portion) may still change due to the dependence of monsoon enhancement on the forecast movement and intensity of CHEDENG as well as its interaction with the other weather systems surrounding it.”

The center of “Chedeng” is estimated at 965 km east northeast of Eastern Visayas.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical storm is moving west northwestward slowly.

It may reach its peak intensity by Friday or Saturday.