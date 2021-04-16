PAGASA: “Bising” now a typhoon but is still not directly causing severe weather in PHL

(Eagle News) — “Bising” has intensified into a typhoon.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Bising” however, which is located 960 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, is not directly causing any severe weather over any portion of the country.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kilometers per hour, and is expected to move generally west-northwestward until Monday, and then turn northeastward.

PAGASA said winds and heavy rains associated with the tropical cyclone are expected to begin affecting portions of Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region beginning Sunday, but Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be raised over some localities in Northern Samar and Eastern Samar as early as tonight “in anticipation” of the onset of strong breeze to near gale conditions associated with the typhoon.

In the next 24 hours, “Bising” will bring rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

Over the next three days, it is forecast to steadily intensify, according to the weather bureau.

“Bising,” with international name “Surigae,” entered PAR at 6:20 a.m. today.