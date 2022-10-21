PAGASA announces onset of northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has announced the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to PAGASA, this was based on several observed meteorological conditions.

For the past several days, PAGASA said strong to gale-force northeasterly winds have prevailed over Northern Luzon due to the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia.

A gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over the northeastern part of Luzon has also been observed.

“With these developments, the northeast wind flow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air,” PAGASA said.

It said surges of cold temperatures may also be expected in the coming months.

With the on-going La Nina, the amihan may also be enhanced and trigger floods, flash floods, and rain-induced landslides over susceptible areas, the weather bureau said.

“Therefore, all concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events,” PAGASA said.