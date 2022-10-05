PAGASA announces end of “habagat” season

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Wednesday, Oct. 5, announced the end of the “habagat” season.

PAGASA said recent analyses showed a significant weakening of the southwest monsoon over the last few days.

It said the strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has also led to the gradual changing of the season.

As a result, PAGASA said the season in the Philippines is “in the process of transition..”

It said “the gradual start of the Northeast Monsoon (NE) season in the coming days with a shift in the direction of the winds” is expected.

“Meanwhile, with the ongoing La Nina, there is an increased likelihood of above normal rainfall conditions that could trigger floods, flashfloods and rain-induced landslides over vulnerable areas,” PAGASA said.

“Therefore, all concerned government agencies and the public are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of these events,” it added.