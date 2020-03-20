PAGASA announces end of Amihan; dry season officially starts

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Friday, March 20, announced the termination of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

With the termination, PAGASA said the dry season officially starts in the country.

“With this development, the day-to-day weather across the country will gradually become warmer though isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA advised the public to “take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress.”

It also urged the public to “optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” PAGASA added.