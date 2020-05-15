“Ambo” to make landfall over Real or Infanta, Quezon between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

(Eagle News) — “Ambo” has slightly weakened again as it approaches the Real-Infanta area in Northern Quezon on Friday afternoon.

In its 5 p.m. update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ambo” was estimated 40 kilometers south of Infanta, Quezon, and is moving northwest at 20 kph.

PAGASA said is forecast to make landfall over Real or Infanta between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., as it packs maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 140 kph.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem), Tarlac, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Marinduque, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc. Lucban, Tayabas, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macallelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkayawan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon), Polillo Islands, the western portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga), Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Quirino, and the western portion of Isabela (Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna Cabanatuan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan, San Guillermo, Dinapugue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Santiago, Cordon) are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2, which means they will “experience strong to damaging gale/storm-force winds during the passage of the typhoon,” PAGASA said.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is hoisted over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Isabela, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Norte, the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao), and the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola).

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Quezon, Marinduque, Aurora, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

Between tonight until tomorrow evening, PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.