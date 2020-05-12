PAGASA: “Ambo” maintains strength, may intensify into tropical storm

(Eagle News)–“Ambo” has maintained its strength as it moves slowly in a northwest direction.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of Monday evening, the center of Tropical Depression “Ambo” was estimated 300 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA said the trough of “Ambo” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Mindanao, and Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 may be raised over portions of Eastern Visayas.

Residents in these areas were advised to take precautionary measures and continue monitoring for updates, noting that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

Moderate to rough seas, PAGASA said, will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Fisherfolk and those with small seacraft were advised not to venture out into these areas.