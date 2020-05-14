PAGASA: “Ambo” bringing “violent winds, heavy to intense rains” over parts of Samar

(Eagle News) — “Ambo” has maintained its strength as it continued to move across the northern portion of Samar province on Thursday night, bringing violent winds and heavy to intense rains over the northern portion of Samar and the southern portion of Northern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 is hoisted over Sorsogon, Albay, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and southernmost portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco), Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpo, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong), the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Tarangnan, San Sebastian, Hinabangan), and Biliran, as “Ambo” remains in the vicinity of San Jose De Buan, Samar.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 255 kph, and moving west at 15 kph.

Signal No. 2 remains over the southern portion of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Real), Marinduque, Romblon, Laguna, and southeastern portion of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Taysan, Rosario, Lobo, San Juan)

The northernmost portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Palo, Tacloban City, Jaro), the rest of Samar, and the rest of Eastern Samar.

Signal No 1, the weather bureau said, is hoisted over Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Bataan, Pampanga, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Tarlac, Zambales, Oriental Mindoro, eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Binmaley, San Carlos, Urbiztondo, Basista, Bayambang, Bautista, Calasiao, Alcala, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Dagupan, Mangaldan, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Manaoag, Urdaneta, Villasis, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Sta. Maria, Natividad, Tayug, Asingan, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian) , rest of Quezon, and rest of Batangas.

The rest of northern portion of Leyte (Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Ormoc, Merida, Isabel, Ormoc City, Albuena, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Barauen, Julita, Dulag), the northeastern portion of Capiz (Pilar), the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad), and Northern Cebu (Medelin, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Bantayan, Santa Fe) are also under the storm signal, which means they will experience strong to near gale-force winds during the passage of the typhoon.

PAGASA said tonight, heavy to at times intense rains are expected over Samar Provinces, Masbate, and Sorsogon, while moderate to at times heavy rains are forecast over Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

In the next 24 hours, a storm surge of 2.0 to 4.0 meters may be experienced over the coastal areas of Northern Samar, Samar (west coast), Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Quezon, and Aurora.

“Along with large swells, this storm surge may cause potentially life-threatening coastal inundation,”PAGASA said.

Sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over the seaboards of areas under storm signals, it added.