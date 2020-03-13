Pacquiao wants spitting, blowing of noses in public places banned to prevent spread of diseases

(Eagle News)–Senator Manny Pacquiao is seeking a ban on spitting and the blowing of noses in public places.

“No person or persons shall carelessly, intentionally or indiscriminately spit saliva or expel phlegm, mucous, or other substances from the mouth or from the nose in the city place to which the public has access,” Pacquiao said in Senate Bill No. 1406 or the Anti-Spitting Act of 2020.

Pacquiao noted that the spread of respiratory diseases such as the novel coronavirus, and airborne diseases was quicker because of the lack of discipline.

For this he cited a report from the Center Disease Control and Prevention, which said the spread was made possible because of the droplets of the saliva or nasal mucous that can be transported by air from the infected carrier until 6 feet.

Pacquiao said those caught spitting or blowing their noses in public places such as sidewalks, streets, buildings, terminals, business centers, schools and hospitals, among others, should be sanctioned heavily.

“This shall not only prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other contagious and airborne diseases,” he said. With a report from Meanne Corvera