Pacquiao says he tested negative for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, March 28, said he tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Pacquiao said this was based on results of a rapid testing kit he got from South Korea from a friend.

“Gamit ang rapid test kit na approved sa Korea, ako po ay nag-negatibo. Hindi pa approved ng FDA dito pero yon po ang ginagamit sa Korea,” Pacquiao said.

He said he has long been asked by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine to undergo a test “ngunit nais ko pong ipaalam na wala po akong nararamdaman na anumang sintomas.”

He said nonetheless he has been in quarantine since Monday.

Should he experience symptoms, Pacquiao said he will undergo the test “for the sake of my family and my country,” but through the regular process.

“Naniniwala po kasi ako na marami tayong Persons Under Investigation o PUI na dapat unahin pagdating sa testing,” he said.

“Kahit naka-home quarantine, patuloy po akong maghahanap ng paraan upang makatulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa ating mga magigiting na frontliners. Marami pa pong test kits at medical supplies na darating na magagamit ng ating mga health workers sa buong bansa. Magkakaroon din po ng allocation ang DOH Regional Centers sa Visayas at Mindanao,” Pacquiao added.

Pacquiao is considered a person under monitoring after Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Koko Pimentel and Sonny Angara tested positive for COVID-19.