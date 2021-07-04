Pacquiao hurls corruption allegations

(Eagle News) — Senator Manny Pacquiao alleged on Saturday, July 3, that there was corruption in the distribution of assistance under the Social Amelioration Program, and that that corruption extended to other agencies such as the Department of Health and the Department of Energy.

Pacquiao made the claims after President Rodrigo Duterte challenged him to back his allegations that corruption in government was even worse.

In making his claims, Pacquiao sat behind a desk with a stack of papers he alleged were official documents that proved his claims.

He said these would be submitted to the Senate blue ribbon committee.

According to Pacquiao, the Department of Social Welfare and Development had failed to distribute P10.4 billion in assistance under the SAP even if all payouts were reported as completed.

He said under the second round of assistance, of the P207.6 billion provided, around P50 billion was downloaded to an e-wallet service called “Starpay,” which he said had a P62,000 start-up capital.

Pacquiao alleged the downloading of the app was necessary to avail of the financial assistance.

“Ito ang problema, Mr. President sa 1.8 million na binigyan ng SAP, 500,000 lamang na katao ang nag-download nito,” Pacquiao claimed.

DOH and DOE

Meanwhile, Pacquiao claimed the DOE had given a private company—Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines— the power to become an independent electricity stock market operator, making it an “instant billion company” in a year.

Pacquiao claimed the company had P7,000 in start-up capital.

As for the DOH, Pacquiao alleged the agency was procuring COVID-19 vaccines nearing their expiration date at their regular prices even if they should, according to him, be priced lower.

“Nakakapanghina ng loob talaga ang lawak at lalim ng katiwalian sa ating bansa na tila napakahirap na itong labanan ngunit ‘wag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa,” he said.

Earlier, the Palace noted the timing of the criticisms of Pacquiao, who was an ally of the President.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in particular noted Pacquiao’s criticisms of the DOH, which he said he never raised during Senate meetings.

“Perhaps Sen. Pacquiao was absent when cabinet secretaries made a presentation or if he was not absent, he may have been preoccupied with something else,” Roque said.

President Duterte also lashed out at Pacquiao and urged the senator to buckle down to work instead.

“Do not go anywhere, finish and find out the corruption that you are talking about. If you just report [to work] one or two months, then I would say that you are a s**t,” the President said.

“Magtrabaho ka, hiningi mo yan, nandyan yung mga papel, start investigating, do not go elsewhere… Comply first with your duty as a senator. Tapusin mo yan, nandyan yung mga papeles. ‘Wag kang pa-absent-absent,” he added.

Pacquiao “interested” in running: Sotto

Earlier, Senate President Tito Sotto said Pacquiao was “interested” in running for President in the 2022 elections.

The Palace has said President Duterte, however, has so far not endorsed one presidential bid and instead floated several other personalities for the position.