PACC chair Belgica tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)– Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Greco Belgica has tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgica himself made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday, Aug. 27.

“Nakakalungkot na sa kabila ng ating pag-iingat ay tinamaan pa rin ako ng Covid-19. Tunay ngang hindi biro ang sakit na ito at talagang mapanganib (It’s sad that even after exercising utmost caution, I tested positive for COVID-19. Indeed, this disease is serious and dangerous),” Belgica said.

Earlier in the day, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council announced its chief Ricardo Jalad also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health has said a community transmission of the Delta variant has already been observed in Metro Manila and in Region 4, although it said further evidence was needed to confirm this.

 

