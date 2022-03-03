P6.8 million worth of shabu seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust; 4 nabbed

(Eagle News) — Authorities seized P6.8 million worth of shabu in a recent buy-bust operation in Muntinlupa, the Philippine National Police said on Thursday, March 3.

According to the PNP, four people were also arrested in the operation on National Road in Barangay Poblacion.

The PNP identified the suspects as Jhonray Barendse, 31; Joselito Olong Estay, 52; Emely Dologuin Subrado, 48; and Marcel Iglesias Alawia, 36.

Based on initial investigation, the PNP said the suspects were employees of a Chinese national who is at present a Person Deprived of Liberty at the New Bilibid Prison.

The PNP said the suspects were “notorious distributors of illegal drug supply in NCR and Region 4A.”

“This scheme should stop. Some drug suspects who are now behind bars can continue with their illegal activities if they still have their cohorts or personnel who are responsible for the transaction outside. The arrest of the four suspects can better lead us to the extent of their operation. I thank our operatives for doing their job well,” PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos said.