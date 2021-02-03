P2.7 million worth of shabu seized in Pampanga; suspect arrested

(Eagle News) — Around P2.7 million worth of shabu was seized by authorities in Pampanga, the Philippine National Police said on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The PNP said also arrested during a police operation on McArthur Highway, Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat on Tuesday was Arnel Gonzales alias Bay, 30, a tricycle driver.

The PNP said he was in its database of illegal drug personalities and was known to be involved in the illegal drug trade in Mabalacat and Angeles City.

Apart from the 400 grams of shabu, the PNP said confiscated from the suspect were five P1,000 marked bills, one digital weighing scale and a red Toyota Corolla.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Mabalacat City Police Station.

Drug-related charges are being prepared against him.