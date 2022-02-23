OWWA: Philippines to report to HK gov’t employers who don’t rehire OFWs fired after getting COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Philippines will report to Hong Kong authorities those Hong Kong employers who push through with the termination of Overseas Filipino Workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Hans Cacdac said the termination, after all, of the Filipinos was illegal under Hong Kong law since “hindi sila dapat i-terminate kasi pwede naman mag-SL (sick leave) o di kaya makabalik after nila mag-recover.”

So far, 76 Filipinos in Hong Kong have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the employers who let go their employees after contracting the virus, he said some have yet to rehire their Filipino employees.

He expressed optimism the remaining employers who have not yet rehired the OFWs would eventually do so.

“Kailangan lang siguro ipaliwanang sa mga Hong Kong employers itong sitwasyon na ito at in fairness, marami naman sa kanila ang nakukumbinsi na tanggapin muli ang ating mga OFWs,” he said.

Hong Kong is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron, its fifth COVID-19 wave so far.