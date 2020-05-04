Over 800 OFWs repatriated from Germany, Bahrain, Cayman Islands

(Eagle News)–Over 800 repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers arrived on Sunday, May 3, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced.

According to the DFA, of the figure, 688 were seafarers from six AIDA cruises in Germany who arrived on board three chartered flights.

Almost 200, or 198, land-based OFWs from Bahrain and the Cayman Islands also arrived via Gulf Air flight GF154.

According to the DFA, the repatriation of the Filipinos from Germany was made possible by the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, Philippine Consulate General in Frankfurt, local manning agency and DFA partner agencies.

The repatriation of OFWs from Bahrain and the Cayman Islands was made possible by the DFA and its partner agencies.

The DFA said with the arrival of the OFWs, the number of repatriated Filipinos since the Wuhan flight in February now stands at at least 25,000.