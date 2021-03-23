Over 6,000 overseas Filipinos repatriated last week

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs repatriated over 6,000 overseas Filipinos last week.

The DFA said the additional 6501 repatriates brought the total number of Filipinos abroad brought home by the government since the start of the pandemic in February last year to 394,107.

Of the total 394,107 repatriated, the DFA said 104,290 were seafarers, while 289817 were land-based.

According to the department, the 6501 overseas Filipinos included 171 overseas Filipinos from Laos and Myanmar.

The figure also included a medical repatriate from the United States, a deported overseas Filipino from Egypt as well as undocumented overseas Filipinos from China and Malaysia.

The DFA said they had been stranded abroad due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“(The Assistance to Nationals program) is always in full swing at the DFA..,” the department said.