Over 600 Filipinos repatriated from UAE arrive

(Eagle News)–Over 600 Filipinos were recently repatriated from the United Arab Emirates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 648 Filipinos arrived at the Clark airport and Ninoy Aquino International Airport on board two special commercial flights from Dubai.

The flights, the DFA said, were made possible in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates’ government, the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

“All repatriates underwent the appropriate airport medical protocols and will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine as required by (the Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine),” the DFA said.