Over 400,000 Filipinos repatriated since February 2020: DFA

(Eagle News) — Over 400,000 Filipinos have been repatriated since February 2020, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to DFA data, of the 400584, 105413 were seafarers, and 295171 were land-based overseas Filipinos.

Last week, it said a medical repatriate from the United States was flown back to the Philippines.

Also repatriated were undocumented Overseas Filipino Workers from Russia, China and Malaysia.

Stranded OFWs from Turkey and trafficking-in-persons (TIP) victims from the United Arab Emirates and Syria were also returned home under the DFA’s repatriation program.

The department has said it would continue repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020.