Over 4,000 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 257,863

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 257,000 mark on Saturday, Sept. 12, after the Department of Health reported over 4,000 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 257,863 total cases, 66,455 were active.

Of these, 89.2 percent were mild, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent severe, and 1.2 percent critical.

Of the 4,935 newly-reported cases, 2,619 were from Metro Manila, 343 from Cavite, 258 from Laguna, 227 from Rizal, and 177 from Negros Occidental.

The DOH said of these newly-announced cases, 4,034 or 82 percent occurred within the recent 14 days.

Recoveries rose to 187,116 including the 659 reported today.

The death toll has also increased to 4,292 with the 186 deaths reported.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas and Tacloban are under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Iligan, Bacolod and Lanao del Sur are under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine.