Over 31,000 overseas Filipinos repatriated since February; 65% of them sea-based workers, says DFA

(Eagle News) – A total of 31,352 overseas Filipinos affected by COVID-19 have been repatriated to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Saturday, May 30.

In a statement, the DFA said that of those repatriated, 65.8 percent (20,633 OFs) are sea-based and 34.2 percent (10,719 OFs) are land-based.

The most recent repatriates arrived from the UAE on Friday, May 29.

“OFs who wish to be repatriated are requested to signify their interest to the nearest Embassies or Consulates General in their area”, the DFA statement said.

Eagle News Service