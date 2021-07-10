Over 30,000 more Sputnik vaccine doses arrive in PHL

(Eagle News) — Over 30,000 additional Sputnik COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, July 11.

The additional doses from Russia arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport around 10:30 p.m.

The shipment came a day after the Bureau of Customs cleared 132.200 Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX facility.

That shipment arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 around 10:30 p.m., via Flight No. QR928.

Also on July 9, the Philippines received a shipment of 2.028 AstraZeneca vaccine doses, which, like the previous shipments, underwent customs pre-clearance processes prior to their arrival and were facilitated through the NAIA One Stop Shop.

Upon arrival, the vaccines were immediately transported to the Pharmaserv Cold Storage Facility in Marikina City.

The Customs bureau has so far facilitated the arrival of over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program kicked off early this year and is still ongoing, with members of the A1 to A5 categories being inoculated.