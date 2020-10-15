Over 300 Filipinos repatriated from Saudi Arabia arrive

(Eagle News)–Over 300 Filipinos were repatriated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 341 Filipinos arrived via PR 8673 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport before midday.

The DFA said they represent the twelfth batch repatriated from the kingdom since February 2020, when the department started its repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA said they underwent swab testing and will stay under hotel quarantine until the results come out.

So far, the DFA has repatriated 4,200 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia.

Last week, the department said it repatriated over 9,000 Filipinos.